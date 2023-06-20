Over 200 runners brave cold temperatures, rain and mud at Dynafit Beaver Creek Summer Solstice 10k and 5k

Rose Horning and Levi Horning took first overall for women and men, respectively, in Saturday's Summer Solstice 5k at Beaver Creek.

When the gun went off at Saturday’s Vail Recreation District Summer Solstice 10k and 5k trail run, Levi Horning took off, guns blazing.

“I think I even said to him, ‘Levi, make sure you pace,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m not going to stick with him right now,'” said Levi’s older sister, Rose, one of the 200 runners undaunted by 40-degree temperatures, steady precipitation and mud that greeted everyone at the 9:10 a.m. start. The FIS World Junior Ski championship qualifier has seen her little brother pull the fast stunt before — “every race I’ve ever done with him.” She assumed he’d fall back to the pack eventually.

“‘Then I’ll run with him,’ I thought,” she continued. Not this time.

“But then I didn’t see him the rest of the race. He was just gone.”

The rising sixth-grader stuck with Calvin Allaband-Gamble on the ascent up Aspen Glade, traverse on Allie’s Way, and stayed on his feet throughout the muddy single track all the way into the lawn of Beaver Creek Chophouse, where he pulled out the one-second overall victory.

“There was a really nice guy that I ran with and tried to stay with the whole entire race,” Horning, who finished in a time of 26 minutes, 32 seconds, said of Allaband-Gamble, the consummate good sport. The 17-year-old was there when his competitor veered off course twice during the race. “He corrected me a lot when I went the wrong way.”

When asked about his race plan, Horning succinctly stated, “Just run fast.”

“I just wanted to start out strong, stay with the first-place kid, and then when the older people caught up to me just try to stick with them. And then go fast on the downhills. And win.”

Simple enough.

Allaband-Gamble closed the gap to Horning as the pair made a left-turn into the homestretch.

“I was worried he’d out-sprint me. But then he fell right at the end,” Horning chronicled. “And then on the last turn, I sprinted.”

His older sister Rose knows a thing or two about winning, too. The U.S. junior national cross-country ski champion came through first (28:35) for women and third overall. A familiar name to local runner’s — Battle Mountain alumna Naomi Harding (29:48) was second overall for women and first in the 20-39 age group. Horning’s Lake County teammate, double-state Nordic ski champion Ella Bullock, was second in the 19-and-under age group, which was filled with SSCV skiers.

“It’s good training and it’s nice to have a race,” said Horning, who was in Bend, Oregon for SSCV’s on-snow Nordic camp a couple weeks ago.

“It was a fun race. I didn’t have too many big goals. Getting back from Bend, it had been a huge training week and I was leaving the next day. It was fun and I was excited with the result and for the new pair of shoes.”

Another SSCV junior national champion from last March, Will Bentley, came in fifth in the 10k race after duking it out with his old program director, Dan Weiland, midway through.

“Of course me being a teenager, I went out pretty hard,” Bentley said before adding some hyperbolic descriptions. “And then his old diesel engine came chugging along on one of the uphills. And of course I hear him heaving for air behind me.”

Bentley’s friendly on-course banter — asking Weiland whether certain buildings were houses or restaurants repeatedly — was part of a strategy.

“I was talking to him, trying to get in his head a little bit, and also trying to see how hard he was going, asking him questions and seeing how many words were in his response. It was pretty funny,” Bentley said. “Then he obviously dropped me pretty hard.”

Weiland came through in 43:05 to place fourth. Bentley was 22 seconds back.

“He can still whip all of us if he wants to,” the pupil said of the longtime SSCV Nordic program director who is now the director of staff development and community outreach.

“We’re chasing him down; he knows how to race, he’s smart. He’s always in good shape I feel like.”

Vail’s Joshua Smith (41:01) was the class of the field as Callan Deline (41:40) — another SSCV and Dartmouth Nordic alumnus — battled past Vail’s Jason Macaluso (41:42) to round out the male podium. On the women’s side, Boulder’s Ellie Smith (47:57) snuck in front of Eagle’s Melissa Daruna (47:59) as Brandi Krieg (48:36) took bronze.

Though Bentley was a ultimately a victim of the mud fest — he slipped and fell flat on his back in the finishing stretch — he said he’d “rather run in the rain than do about anything else.”

“You can’t really control the elements — they are what they are — so you need to make the best of it,” he said. “It’s always fun to race in something a little different. It adds another element of excitement to it and I was excited to do it. It was a little chilly at the start line, but once you got going it was go time and it was fun.”

When asked about how the weather affected his race, Levi Horning, who aspires to break 20-minutes in the 5k — but is most excited about fishing with his cousin in Maine later this summer — simply said:

“I didn’t notice it.”