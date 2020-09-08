Over 4,000 rubber ducks ‘adopted’ for Vail Rotary Duck Race on Gore Creek over Labor Day weekend

Over 4,000 ducks were adopted for this year's Vail Rotary Club Duck Race.

This year’s Vail Rotary Club Duck Race raised more than $60,000, held annually over Labor Day weekend on Gore Creek in Vail Village. With over 4,000 ducks “adopted” — rubber ducks sponsored with funds going toward the Rotary Club — longtime Avon resident Chico Thuon was named the grand prize winner.

The top 10 winners are:

Chico Thuon – $5,000 Anne Decker Julia Knight William Goulding Kristena Wyatt Margaret Sierant Frederick Berhenke Sam Kevan Vail Health Jeremy Horn

With numbered rubber ducks turning Gore Creek yellow, every year the Vail Duck Race has a chance for a $1,000,000 winner. Unfortunately, there was not a $1,000,000 winner this year.

The Vail Rotary Club was assisted with duck adoptions by the Edwards Rotary Club, the Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club and the Vail Friends of Dance.

The Vail Rotary Club celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and meets every Wednesday at Manor Vail.

The Vail Rotary Club celebrated its 50th anniversary in June. Since the club’s start, its focus is on improving the community, the world and themselves. The Vail Rotary Club is a part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million members. For more information about the Vail Rotary Club, join its weekly meeting held Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Manor Vail.