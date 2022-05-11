Overturned cement truck snarling traffic in Edwards
A cement truck overturned in an Edwards roundabout on Wednesday morning, backing up traffic in the area.
The truck overturned in the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6 and Edwards Access Road, blocking access to Edwards Village Boulevard.
The crash occurred in the morning hours, cars making the 9 a.m. commute were detoured around the accident.
Crews are on scene working to clean up the mess and allow traffic through the area.
—This story will be updated