Own a home at Hawk’s Nest or Mountain Gateway

Owning your own home is within reach in Eagle County. The Upper Buckhorn Valley is abuzz with construction on not only one but two developments that offer green-built, value-priced options from the low $300,000 to $500,000 price range. Enjoy great views in these mountain modern homes with elevated plateau designs by Green Valley Homes.

Mountain Gateway provides a gateway to owning real estate in the Vail Valley. The floor plan provides two bedrooms and one bathroom along with an open floor plan, outdoor patio, modern finishes, fireplace, individual storage spaces, and two-car assigned parking.

Hawk’s Nest offers three bedrooms and two and one-half bathrooms, a two-car garage, balcony and a lower level walk-out patio. An additional family room, fireplace and open floor plan with plenty of windows bring in the mountain views. If you get in during the early stages of construction on either project, you can choose some of your own finishes.

Both of these new developments are adjacent to the Gypsum Wildlife Park, a 60-acre playground for outdoor enthusiasts and access to hiking and biking trails.

Scott Marino of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties and sales manager of the Buckhorn Valley sales team encourages people to stop paying rent and make an investment in a place they can call home.

“With Eagle County’s rental pressures and high rent costs, you can own at Hawk’s Nest or Mountain Gateway for less money per month than renting. You’ll also be paying towards your investment, not your landlord’s investment,” Marino said.

Marino also points out that there is a one-year builder’s warranty on Mountain Gateway and Hawk’s Nest properties, as well as some of the lowest homeowner association dues in the county. Plus, buying at the beginning of a project means a strong chance for fast equity. “The first 18 buyers have already seen their investment grow,” Marino said.

There will be an open house on Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m. To learn more about Mountain Gateway and Hawk’s Nest and opportunities to visit the properties, go to http://www.upperbuckhornvalley.com.