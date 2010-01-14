Pages from the Passt

10 Years AgoWeek of May 13, 1994Our feature story of the week dealt with British author, Alan von Kalckreuth-Murphy who came to Vail with never before published photographs of Hitler. He had planned to make an educational film about a fictional German soldier during the rise and fall of the Third Reich. Then he found the real thing. He also had hoped to educate people about more than just the facts of World War II – he wanted to empower his audience with the knowledge of how the holocaust was able to happen.With nearly all the zoned commercial sites in the Town of Avon proposed for development this summer or already under construction, the new and improved town would surely be a surprise to anyone who skipped town for the summer. But Tom Hines and fellow councilman John Hazard both believed that the construction season would have a positive effect on Avon by creating an identity of its own, rather than being thought of as a support community for Vail. Also, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the new Avon Recreation Center which was scheduled to be completed in eight months. On hand for the celebration was Mayor Buz Reynolds, John Hazard, Jack Fawcett and Judy Yoder.The Buddy Werner League held its annual awards party with Steve Cardinale and Sprague Hinmon finishing the year as the fastest racers and Kevin Hochtl picking up the coveted sportsmanship trophy.”Summering in the Vail Valley” was the new catch phrase in the Vail Valley Marketing Board’s new Front Range ad campaign.The return of Vail’s youth gymnastics coach, Tony Russo, had local kids jumping for joy. Team members who would be competing for the first time included Miranda Loetscher, Chelsea Cardinale, Tasha Rosener, Lianne Keller, Claudia Bouvier and Amelia Meyer. Chriss Leavitt took over as the new superintendent of the Eagle-Vail Golf Course and replaced Jan Niedziela who had supervised the course since 1974.Residential construction got underway at the new Mountain Star development which featured no more than 94 homesites ranging from approximately two to eight acres. The home sites ranged in price from $325,000 to $885,000.After nine months of class and hours of practicing, the students from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance were set to give their annual recital at Battle Mountain High School. The show would feature more than 170 students.The Vail Alpine Gardens were seeking volunteers. The garden was organized as “Friends of the Alpine Garden” under the leadership of Helen Fritch and Marty Jones and chartered as a not-for-profit corporation in 1985. The Town of Vail designated a site for the gardens in its master plan for Ford Park and since then, three of the four planned gardens had been completed.20 Years AgoWeek of May 11, 1984Vail Associates officials said they were pleased with the “Women Ski Free Week” promotion which was held April 23-29. VA originally planned to close the mountain on April 22 but skiing conditions were still so good they decided to stay open an extra week. Men were charged $15 to ski during the promotion and according to VA’s count, slightly fewer than 30,000 skiers hit the slopes during the week. About half of the skiers were women which was unusual as normally men accounted for about seven out of every 10 skiers on the mountain.Financially troubled because of recent low ridership, The Lift bus service was discontinued and may not be revived according to Bob McIlveen, director of transportation for Vail Associates and Bill James, town manager for Avon which managed the system. The Lift made its last run on April 29 and the aging buses were now sitting empty. Upper Eagle Valley residents supported The Lift with dwindling frequency until it averaged only about a dozen riders a day the last month. The Lift was originally managed by the Town of Vail and was supported by both towns with $15,000 contributions each and that figure was matched by federal funds.Bob Willcox, Avon’s assistant police chief, announced his resignation which came one week after Joe Olson of Alamosa was hired as the new chief of police. Meanwhile, west of Nottingham Lake was a nine-acre parcel of property that had been harvesting weeds for years but was now a center of discussion. The Eagle County School District had the right to use the property as a school site based on land dedication laws, but school officials estimated that it would be another 10 to 15 years before the site would be needed for a school building.Tom Whitehead and Gail Strauch were elected to the board of the Vail Metropolitan Recreation District and would serve along with George Knox, Bob Luby and Al Knoblock.Six new members were inducted into the BMHS National Honor Society bringing the total to 17 students which included Marcus Schulthess, Ben Harrison, Charley Krueger, Ricky Pena, Rusty Buick, Jim Pyke, Chris Allen, Jody Jacobson, Lisa Jordan, Holly Chavez, Jeanette Duran, Elena Kantrowitz, Sonya Brochinsky, Becki Syler, Kristin Kenny, Jennifer Wells and Mary Ann Arellano.The BMHS Huskies men’s team were favored to take the district track crown and the women’s team could end up as high as second. Tom Weiskopf was in town and toured the Singletree Golf Course to offer his suggestions on changes that should be made to the course.Some selected real estate listings included a three bedroom, 2.5 bath Bald Mountain residence listed for $259,500, an Eagle-Vail .25 acre lot for $80,000 and a duplex zoned Whiskey Hill site for $118,500.30 Years AgoWeek of May 10, 1974Construction for the new Gore Creek Plaza building got underway and four projects included in the Vail Master Plan received approval from the Vail Design Review Board. The projects included a portion of the highway planting plan, the Sandstone tot lot, the Lionshead tennis facility and the Gore Creek plaza and fountain.Population in Eagle County increased by over 60 percent during the decade of the 60’s as compared to a statewide increase of 26 percent. A projected population growth for Eagle County during the 70’s was at an annual rate of 6 percent which meant that by 1975 there should be 10,000 residents and 13,000 by 1980. Also, a medical survey disclosed the need for expanded services and Vail Valley Medical Center and its governing board, the Vail Clinic, Inc., were taking a serious look at how this population increase would affect health care in this area.Organizers of the 4th Annual Spring Clean-Up and Beautification were looking for volunteers for the event set for May 18. The Battle Mountain Chamber of Commerce began earth work for a baseball field south of the cemetery for the recreation programs. Chamber president, Ernie Henry, said the field would be raked, dragged and seeded with rye and they hoped to have the field ready for play by June 1.Debbie Gallegos was crowned queen and Billy Martinez was crowned king during the 1974 BMHS prom which was held at Eagle’s Nest. Rod Riggan and Barbara Gustafson were named prince and princess.The Vail Golf Club was now open for another season and headed up by golf pro, Bob Wolfe, along with his assistants, Tom Apple and Pat Lange. Meanwhile, golf superintendent, Ben Krueger, and his staff were busy getting the course in excellent condition again. Daily green fees for the summer would be $6 for 9 holes and $9 for 18 holes. A season pass for a VMRD taxpayer would be $135 and $216 for a husband and wife while a non-taxpayer season pass would be $165 for a single and a couple would pay $265. A 7-day season tennis pass was going for $108 for a taxpayer and $130 for a non-taxpayer and $67.50 and $85 respectively for single tennis players.The Rumpelstiltskin Nursery School, under the direction of Judy Lemon, was once again offering a day camp program for youngsters during the summer. The day camp was designed for the active 2 to 6-year-olds and would consist of nature study and crafts. During the ski season, these youngsters participated in their winter program and included Kendra Cunningham, Dodie Presley, Amy Hagen, Jimmy Tofel, Dan Loken, Evy Dickson, Tory George, Scott Nicholls, Tristam Cunningham, Beth Cunningham, Jim Klug, Andy Shumaker, Beth Hanson, Matt Dietz, Jason Butler, Sean Klausner, Gaby Snederos, Scott Rodgers and Erica Brookhart.