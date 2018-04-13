Paid overnight summer parking in Vail parking structures begins May 25

VAIL — Following the last day of paid winter parking on Sunday, April 15, most parking pass types will be enabled for use during the 2018 summer season in Vail, which will run Friday, May 25, through Sunday, Sept. 30. This includes Green, Blue, Silver and Gold passes, as well as the Value card.

The summer parking program will include free daytime access to the Vail and Lionshead village parking structures for all users. A new $25 fee for overnight parking will be implemented to discourage vehicle storage. The fee will not apply to Green, Blue, Sliver or Gold parking pass holders, employees working overnight shifts in Vail Village or Lionshead, nor guests of lodges with limited on-site parking.

Current Value card holders will be able to use their passes for free daytime access to the parking structures this summer. If a vehicle is parked in either structure between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m., a $25 fee will be assessed on the card. Pay-on-foot stations will be operable to load value for this purpose. Once the summer season ends, any remaining value on the card will be applied to the 2018-19 winter season. As in previous years, Value cardholders will need to bring proof of eligibility to the town's parking offices in November for recertification.

The town's remaining winter parking pass product, the employee Pink pass, will not be valid for entry into the parking structures this summer. Instead, Pink pass holders will need to pull a ticket upon entry and insert the ticket to exit for free daytime parking. Overnight charges of $25 will apply to vehicles parked in the structures between 4 and 5 a.m. Current Pink pass holders who will be working overnight shifts during the summer are asked to contact their employer to make arrangements with the town's Parking Pass Office to obtain a parking pass for the summer at no charge.

For additional details, visit http://www.vailgov.com/parking.