Paid parking, increased bus service begin Nov. 11 with Vail’s Opening Day

As Vail Mountain opens on Friday, Nov. 11, the town will start charging for parking and increase bus routes.

Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2022-23 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. Town of Vail bus service will also increase on Friday.

To see this season’s parking rates and rate calendar, visit VailGov.com/winterparking .

New this year is the designation of peak and non-peak days — with all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in mid-December through March, as well as a number of holidays, designated as peak days. Daily rates will be higher on those days. In addition, daily rates now include one free hour of parking depending on time of entry, a change from last year’s two free hours.

Parking remains free for vehicles that enter the structure after 3 p.m. and exit by 4 a.m.

The town’s parking passes are available for purchase online and provide discounts for employees and locals over the standard daily rates. Passes also include two free hours of parking on non-peak days, depending on the time of entry.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Those who need help navigating the new online system can call 970-479-2104 or visit the town of Vail’s parking pass office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. Because employee and local passes require verification, it can take up to three business days for these passes to be issued, so parkers are asked to plan ahead.

Those with remaining balances on last year’s value cards can also come to the parking office to receive reimbursement, bring your old value card or an ID. Amounts of up to $100 will be paid out in cash. Value cardholders with balances over $100 will be mailed a check.

To coincide with the opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit has added service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop, Ford Park and in-town routes to supplement the early winter season prior to the implementation of the full winter schedule Dec. 12, which will include West Vail Express service from West Vail Frontage Road parking every 20 minutes via the Sandstone interchange during morning peak hours.

For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or visit VailGov.com/transportation-services .