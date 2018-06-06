Parking and public transit tips to access GoPro Mountain Games in Vail

VAIL — Participants and spectators attending the GoPro Mountain Games, Thursday, June 7, through Sunday, June 10, are encouraged to bike, walk or take the bus to the event, as parking will be at full capacity.

As an incentive to leave your car at home and help reduce your environmental impact, join the town's free Sole Power Challenge at solepower.org and log your miles. Sole Power participants will be eligible for additional raffle prizes this weekend to help support active transportation to or from the Mountain Games.

For local bus schedules, check eaglecounty.us or vailgov.com/bus-schedules; this includes expanded service throughout the summer on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.

Vail Transit will be running express bus service on South Frontage Road with stops at the Lionshead Transit Center, Vail Transportation Center and Ford Park from Thursday though Sunday to help alleviate congestion on the in-town Village to Village route.

Also, the in-town bus route will be running the Farmers' Market in-town loop, with no stops at the Covered Bridge, Solaris or Vail Road. Guests will be directed to the top of the Vail Transportation Center to load and unload the in-town bus, which includes extended service to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The top decks of the Vail Village and Lionshead structures are reserved for vehicles with roof racks carrying bikes and kayaks. The Ford Park and soccer field surface lots also will be used to park cars exceeding the parking structure height restrictions.

Overflow parking on the north side of South Frontage Road will be allowed once both parking structures are full. No parking will be allowed on the south side of the Frontage Road at any time.

Daytime parking is free in the town lots; however, motorists must pull a ticket upon entry and insert the ticket to exit. To recycle the ticket, simply leave it in the machine upon exit.

There is a new $25 fee for vehicles parked overnight in the structures. The fee is intended to discourage vehicle storage. For a list of exceptions, visit vailgov.com/parking. This includes drivers who make the safe choice to find an alternate ride home to avoid driving while intoxicated. To qualify for the free overnight safety program, drivers must enter the garage between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. and return by 11 a.m. the next day to retrieve their vehicle after obtaining a voucher from the Welcome Center or parking staff.

For Mountain Games schedule information, visit mountaingames.com or download the free Vail app at vailgov.com/app for related schedules and details on real-time parking information and availability.