Participation down 80% at Vail Rec District kids race; complete results from Tuesday

Kyan Reuter, 14, came in from Longmont for the Vail Recreation District's kids race on Tuesday and won his division. It was the first mountain bike he has ever competed in.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

While 60 kids were registered to participate in the Vail Recreation District’s mountain biking race in Camp Hale on Tuesday, only 11 showed up.

Beth Pappas with the rec district said it reminded her of her early days as a race organizer, when a dozen participants was average for a kids race.

“When I first started, this is how all the races were,” she said on Tuesday.

Pappas said with Eagle County Schools making their announcement on Monday that school will be in session August 25, a lot of families hit the road.

Those families, if headed west, likely took the same detours that clogged up the road to Camp Hale on Tuesday. With interstate 70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to wildfire, a steady stream of traffic – with no shortage of 18 wheelers – lined Highway 24 and Battle Mountain Pass, passing the Camp Hale course while the bikers raced.

Pappas said the races do see some kids from Aspen and Glenwood, so the interstate closure could also be to blame for some of the no shows.

More staff than racers

Pappas said the low turnout was especially humorous because heading into this week, she was worried she wouldn’t have enough staff for the event if all racers showed. She called in some extra help, with coaches Dan Weiland and Miles Gentry of the Vail Valley High School Mountain Bike Team volunteering. The high school mountain biking season has been canceled, but the Vail Recreation District is in talks with the Vail Valley High School Mountain Bike Team to host regional races or so-called “scrimmages” this fall.

Regional races have been popular this summer, with the Vail Rec District series attracting professionals from across Colorado and Utah, and a summer championship race for high schoolers in Salida seeing its highest-ever participation numbers.

Even with no races on the calendar, Gentry said the team was expecting its highest participation numbers yet, with 75 kids interested.

“We still might get 30 kids showing up for practice, even though there’s no races,” Gentry said.

Adult event Wednesday

Those 30 high school racers are expected to compete at the Vail Recreation Districts adult race, also on the Camp Hale course, taking place Wednesday evening.

Pappas said 160 people were registered, and she doubts that 80% won’t show up, as was the case with Tuesday’s kids race.

One kid who was not going to miss the race was 8-year-old Kamila Loya, of Edwards.

Kamila Loya, 8, of Edwards, at the Vail Recreation District’s fourth kids mountain biking race of the season, which took place in Camp Hale on Tuesday. Loya has participated in all four races.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Her father said it’s her first season mountain biking, and she has done all four Vail Recreation District kids races and wants to do more.

“I think she’s having fun,” he said.

Kyan Reuter, 14, also had fun on Tuesday. It was the first mountain bike race of his life, and he won his age division.

Kyan’s father, John Reuter, said the family came in from Longmont just for the race.

“We also biked up Vail Mountain yesterday,” John Reuter said. “Kyan wasn’t even tired.”

COMPLETE RESULTS

Camp Hale kids race, August 11, 2020

Beginner Boys 8-10

1 Holis Ames 18:36

2 Zander Coleman 18:43

Sport Boys 8-10

1 Peter Kan 26:42

Beginner Girls 11-14

1 Stella Hawkins 36:39

Beginner Boys 11-14

1 Kyan Reuter 20:29

2 Caden McCormick 24:17

Sport Boys 11-14

1 Brady McBride 30:29

2 Brendan Odonnell 31:05

3 Bode Cobb 32:09

4 Henry Schafer 33:26

5 Arthur Hoverstock 34:19