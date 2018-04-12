Partnership at Eagle Landing townhome project adds five deed-restricted homes

EAGLE — Recognizing the need for affordable housing in Eagle, the Eagle Ranch Housing Corporation and Gold Dust Capital Partners will add five additional deed-restricted homes to the Eagle Landing at Brush Creek townhome development.

The addition of five deed-restricted townhomes in phase one of Eagle Landing brings the total number of deed restricted homes in the new development to nine, which represents more than 20 percent of the project.

"We are committed to providing affordable housing in Eagle and are very thankful to the Eagle Ranch Housing Corporation Board for supporting our project," Bruce Hagedorn of Gold Dust Capital Partners said. "The partnership allows us to provide for-sale housing with pricing that provides locals the opportunity to purchase a new home for the cost of rent."

Jim Adams, president of the Eagle Ranch Housing Corporation Board of Directors added, "For the past 20 years it has been our goal to originate and preserve affordable housing opportunities for local families. We appreciate the opportunity to participate and applaud the developer's efforts to in- crease the deed-restricted inventory for the benefit of people who live and work in Eagle County. "

Eagle Landing at Brush Creek consists of 42 townhomes. Units will range from 1,050 to 1,384 square feet. Most will have two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and oversized garages. Standard features include stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and laminate flooring.

Construction is underway, with the first phase scheduled for completion in late summer and early fall. Only 13 homes are available in Phase I, Deed-restricted pricing starts at $359,500 and pricing incentives for all pre-construction purchases are good for a limited time only.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information go to http://www.eaglelandingtownhomes.com, call Rick Beveridge, 970-390- 7594 or email rick@bevrealestate.com.