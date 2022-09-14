Parts of Eagle’s Haymeadow project are now for sale

Portions of Eagle's Haymeadow development are for sale. The portions for sale include up to 472 of the project's 837 units.

A large portion of Eagle’s Haymeadow neighborhood is up for sale. Fortius Capital is the listing firm for the sale.

Erich Schmidt of Fortius said the portions of the project for sale — Neighborhood A2 and Neighborhood B — are approved for as many as 472 units. The entire development is approved for 837 units. The portion of the property not for sale will be developed as planned.

The 660-acre property is located just east of the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. It’s one of the town’s largest residential developments.

The Eagle Town Council in July approved a development permit for the first two parcels in the development — a pair of multi-family parcels for 88 dwelling units.

The council in March approved design guidelines for the entire project. Schmidt said the eventual buyer will be held to already-approved town requirements.

The sale of part of the project comes after the current owner, Abrika Properties, completed a years-long effort to get the project approved.

According to the sale website, the building parcels will be delivered with water and sewer service pulled to the site. Access will be provided via Sylvan Lake Road.

In addition, $3 million of tap fees have already been paid and will be credited back to the developer at 60% of prevailing rates.

While the entire project has provisions for deed-restricted units, the parcels offered for sale have only a 10% requirement for deed restrictions.

Schmidt noted that the eventual buyer of this part of Haymeadow could either come in as a builder or sell building lots. That’s going to be up to the future owner.

The portion of Haymeadow currently offered for sale is the second large parcel to hit the market this year. Edwards River Park site, a nearly 105-acre site approved for 440 dwelling units and 11,500 square feet of commercial and conference space, went on the market early this summer.

Schmidt said that property is under contract, but he added, that it’s still early in the due diligence process, so the buyer, and the sale amount, haven’t yet been disclosed.