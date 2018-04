Pass the hemp: Colorado prepares to regulate the plant like any other food ingredient

With the stroke of a pen, hemp could be treated like any other food ingredient under Colorado law.

A bill is on its way to Gov. John Hickenlooper's desk to apply existing food manufacturing guidelines to products such as hemp oil-infused coffee and CBD-rich extracts made from the non-psychoactive cannabis plant variety.

At its simplest form, House Bill 1295 — which unanimously passed the Colorado Senate on Wednesday — merely codifies a state policy and program in place since July. In a broader context, Colorado's buttoning up of regulations is a novel move to protect the state's emerging industrial hemp industry as the plant's legality is debated federally.

