Passing cyclists aid in the rescue of angler who fell into Gore Creek near Dowd Junction

At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17, Eagle County first responders were dispatched for a water rescue in Gore Creek near Dowd Junction after receiving reports that a man had fallen into the creek and was moving downstream.

Craig Davis, a battalion chief with Vail Fire & Emergency Services, was among the crews that arrived on the scene. Responders from Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedics and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the rescue.

When Davis and the Vail Fire crews arrived, the man was just upstream from where Gore Creek goes underneath Interstate 70 and had been pulled out of the creek by some passing cyclists.

Christy and John Chase, who were visiting Vail from Denver, were two of the cyclists. The two were biking along the Gore Valley Trail toward Avon when they noticed a man standing in the river. At some point, they noticed the man slip and begin floating downstream.

Christy said that another cyclist called 911 and later told her that he had seen the man fishing from the side and that the man had a dog with him. The dog jumped into the creek and he went in after the dog and was swept downstream, Christy said, recounting what the other cyclist told her.

“I never saw the dog, I don’t know what happened to the dog,” she said.

As the Chases watched the man float down the river, they tried to yell at him to swim ashore. At some point, Christy said she looked up and realized her husband wasn’t in front of her and that his bike was sitting on the side of the path up ahead.

“The guy obviously needed help,” John Chase said. “I kept yelling at him to swim to the bank, and he was either unable or couldn’t hear me, I don’t know. And so I just went down the trail so that I could get past the game fence and went down the bank.”

From there, John said he got out to a flat rock in the middle of the river and tried to get the man to the rock. However, when he didn’t respond, John ended up jumping into the river to grab him.

“I jumped in the river, grabbed him, and we floated for a while together until I could kick over to the shore,” John said.

Once to the shore, John was assisted by yet another passing cyclist who helped pull the man to shore. John said that the man he’d pulled from the river was not breathing and so he began to do CPR.

“I don’t know that I did it perfectly, but I did what I could do,” he said.

It was around this time that the first responders arrived on the scene.

Davis said when they arrived the man was unresponsive. However, after CPR efforts from the first responders, “he did have a pulse and was breathing when we were able to get him to the top of the hill,” Davis said.

To get him to the top of the hill — which Davis said was 75 feet down steep terrain to the creek bed — the responders had to use a steep-angle rope rescue system to get him up to the road.

The angler was then transported by ambulance to Vail Health Hospital for further evaluation but was breathing and had a pulse at the time of transport.

The bike path and one lane of I-70 were closed for approximately an hour and a half during the rescue.

“In my opinion, had those bicyclists not grabbed him, there might have been a different outcome,” Davis said.