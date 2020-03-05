Passport Saturday returns to Gypsum this weekend

GYPSUM — For 11 years now, the town of Gypsum has worked to become the valley’s most convenient U.S. passport acceptance agency.

This Saturday, town workers will demonstrate one of the reasons why they deserve that title with Passport Saturday.

Twice a year town staff offers Saturday hours for their U.S. passport services. Staff will be available at Gypsum Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide passport services.

According to Gypsum Town Clerk Danette Schlegel, passport services include verification of citizenship and review of passport applications to ensure everything is complete and correctly submitted. Staff can also take a passport photograph and will forward all documents to the U.S. Department of State.

The passport application fee is $110 for adults and $80 for minors. The town charges a $35 processing fee, and if a photo is required, the fee is an additional $10.

Every day service

Schlegel first learned about the option of expanding Gypsum’s resources to include passport services at a clerk training school. “It does generate some revenue for us,” she noted.

The passport service hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The town does not offer passport services on Fridays before Monday holidays.

Schlegel said several hundred people each year, and as many as 25 people in a single day, use the service. “We get people coming in from as far away as Silt and Keystone,” she said.

The two passport Saturday sessions — one in the spring and one in the fall — were launched in response to client requests.

“People don’t like to take their children out of school, so this is a real benefit for them,” she said.

Before arriving at Gypsum Town Hall to apply for a passport, Schlegel recommends clients check out the town and state department websites so they understand what they will need to provide to complete a passport application.