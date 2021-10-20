Paul Cuthbertson Foundation announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the eight young dreamers who received the foundation’s “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” this year.

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019.

This year’s funding was awarded to eight young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to press release from the organization.

This year’s awardees are Audrey Crowley, Caroline Dewell, Cody Winters, Daniel (Ellie) Weiler, Evan Wischmeyer, Joey Greenblatt, Taylor Petroski and Walker Robinson.

The eight recipients sought funding to pursue a variety of passions including paralympics, videography, acting, dance, and competitive snowboarding and skiing. A total of $12,250 was distributed among this year’s awardees.

“As I go down this path and hopefully reach the highest highs in skiing, it is my goal to bring more disabled kids into the sport,” one recipient, Audrey Crowley, said in the release.

They come from various areas in Eagle County as well as Summit County, Steamboat Springs, and Denver, according to the release.

“To me it means a lot to win this scholarship because I really support its goals and ideas. I truly believe that anyone giving up a passion or dream is a disservice to life itself,” another awardee, Joey Greenblatt, said in the release. “I feel so blessed to be able to have been given the opportunity to find something that I love to do so much, and I am so grateful for the support that you have shown me.”

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation was founded in 2019 in honor of Paul Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died during a backcountry ski trip in May of 2019. Cuthbertson was a talented Alpine racer who skied for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail from ages 5 to 19.

The organization will host a fundraiser at Zino Ristorante in Edwards on the evening of Oct. 29 to support its scholarship fund for local youth pursuing sports, education, music, or the arts.

The foundation’s scholarships are awarded to youth and young adults ages 13 to 25 who “demonstrate a financial need, have a strong work ethic, are dedicated to mentoring other youth and are deeply involved in their community,” according to the organization’s website .

Scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and are awarded to applicants who live locally or have “strong ties” to the Eagle Valley community. Anyone who wishes to be considered for the next round of funding must submit their funding application by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

More information on the foundation, its scholarship fund and the upcoming fundraiser can be found at ThePaulCuthbertsonFoundation.org.