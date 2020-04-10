Paul Cuthbertson Foundation announces 8 scholarship winners

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation was created in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who died on May 19 after suffering injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. The fund distributes scholarships to those who demonstrate need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits.

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation announced the first round of The Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship awards. A total of $12,250 was awarded to a diverse group of young men and women that demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits.

Twenty-two applications were received, and eight scholarships were awarded to the following recipients:

Selected applicants are pursuing a variety of interests including medical school, nursing school, self-funded World Cup alpine ski racer, competitive slopestyle snowboarding, competitive alpine ski racing & continuing education, competitive snowboarding, competitive mountain biking and competitive mogul skiing.

Recipients hale from Eagle County, Summit County, Wyoming, Nevada, New Hampshire and Denver.

“I am so grateful to the Paul Cuthbertson Foundation for helping to fund my snowboarding competitions this year. I plan to use this money for travel costs to the higher-level competitions like the U.S. Revolution Tour. This scholarship has made it possible for me to do more of what I love.”

“This scholarship will aid in education expenses for Nursing School. I will be working as a Nurse in an Intensive Care Unit and I look forward to caring for patients and helping them heal. I hope to embody the Paul Cuthbertson Foundation and to “live for those who cannot” as I embark on my journey as a nurse. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“Thank you for allowing me to continue my passion of ski racing with the financial assistance that the Live for Those Who Cannot foundation has provided. Thank you for allowing me to continue this sport which provides me with skills that I will carry into the rest of my life. Thank you for believing in me and thank you for allowing me to represent Paul Cuthbertson and his memory. I was fortunate enough to be able to spend some time with Paul in Oregon during a Mount Hood summer ski camp a few years ago. Paul was many years older than me, yet made me feel as if we were the same age. His kindness and welcoming attitude stuck out to me and made me happy to be around him. I hope and strive to have that type of charisma and have a positive impact on everyone I encounter just as Paul did. Thank you! With appreciation and gratitude.”

“This scholarship will help me fund my first NorAm competitions. It keeps me on the track toward the US Ski Team. It gave me a really huge boost emotionally to be awarded such a heartfelt gift. It gave me the lift I needed to complete six duals the day I received the news.”

“Thank you so much! I’m really excited to receive this and it’s going to really help with some of my expenses!”

“In receiving a “Living for Those Who Cannot” scholarship to cover the cost of the US Medical Licensing Examination, I can better focus on my medical education studies in pursuit of my goal of becoming a doctor for rural populations. I am grateful to feel supported in my academic career and for my passion for adventures in the mountains by the Paul Cuthbertson Foundation.”

“I will be forever thankful for the Paul Cuthbertson Foundation for granting me this scholarship I will always remember and cherish your support.”

“Thank you so much! I cannot thank you enough for the opportunity, and dearly appreciate the support.”

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation extends its deepest gratitude and thanks for the generosity of donors who made this possible.

For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.thepaulcuthbertsonfoundation.org.