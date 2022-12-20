Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22

Audrey Crowley is one of the recipients of the 'Live for Those Who Cannot' scholarships.

Courtesy photo

What: Dining for a Cause

When: Dec. 22, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Harvest Restaurant in Edwards

More info: ThePaulCuthbertsonFoundation.org IF YOU GO...

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a press release from the organization.

This year’s awardees are Lenna Persson, Walker Robinson, Hazel Barker, Kade Martin, Audrey Crowley, Caroline Dewell, Axel Gutmann, Keely Hendricks, Carson Hume, Clay Copenhaver, and Ethan Pyke.

The 11 recipients sought funding to pursue a variety of passions, including music, engineering, dance, biking, biathlon, skicross, and competitive snowboarding and skiing. A total of $20,500 was distributed to this year’s awardees.

“I am proud to be a recipient of the scholarship award honoring the life of Paul Cuthbertson and will do my best to embody and celebrate the ‘live for those who cannot’ mentality. I am currently planning my international ski cross debut in Switzerland,” recipient Walker Robinson said.

“Never regret a day in your life. Good days give you happiness and bad days give you experience,” recipient Axel Gutmann said.

Recipients come from various areas in Eagle County as well as Summit County, Pitkin County, and Denver, according to the release.

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation was founded in 2019 in honor of Paul Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died during a backcountry ski trip in May of 2019. Cuthbertson was a talented Alpine racer who skied for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail from ages 5 to 19.

The organization will host a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant in Edwards on the evening of December 22, 2022, to support its scholarship fund for local youth pursuing sports, education, music, or the arts.

The foundation’s scholarships are awarded to youth and young adults ages 13 to 25 who “demonstrate a financial need, have a strong work ethic, are dedicated to mentoring other youth and are deeply involved in their community,” according to the organization’s website.

Scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and are awarded to applicants who live locally or have “strong ties” to the Eagle Valley community.

More information on the foundation, its scholarship fund and the upcoming fundraiser can be found at ThePaulCuthbertsonFoundation.org .