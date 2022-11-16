Pay lags in Eagle County despite employee shortage

There's currently only about .24 unemployed poeple for every job opening in Eagle County.

Eagle County’s workforce isn’t sufficient to fill all the jobs available in the area. But wages still lag behind state averages even as housing costs rise.

That was just part of a Tuesday presentation to the Eagle County Commissioners by representatives of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

How tight is the labor supply? Mark Hoblitzell, the department’s workforce and economic analyst for the rural regions of Colorado, told the commissioners that there are nearly eight jobs open for every unemployed person in the county. It isn’t surprising that there aren’t many unemployed people in the area.

Hoblitzell said the county’s workforce participation rate is currently about 80%, compared to the national participation rate of roughly 63%.

The situation isn’t going to get better any time soon.

Hoblitzell noted that retirements have increased across the nation. The COVID-19 pandemic led to 2.4 million more retirements than in normal years. In addition, the number of men in the “prime age” workforce has also declined.

There have also been declines in specialized fields including medical care and aviation. Demand had been “huge” even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoblitzell said. Those trends accelerated during the pandemic.

“It takes a while to rebuild” in those fields, Hoblitzell said.

Health care and technical jobs are by far the most in-demand positions.

Carolyn Tucker, the regional business services coordinator for the labor department, said one way to help rebuild those and other positions is to make jobs more attractive.

Pay is a big part of attractiveness, of course. Many of the most in-demand jobs don’t pay very well compared to the county’s annual median income — about $111,000 for a four-person household. A certified nursing assistant or child care worker’s pay can start at $15 to $17 per hour, Hoblitzell said. Meanwhile, Vail Resorts’ starting pay is $20 per hour. And all those people are competing for the same housing.

In a five-county rural resort region including Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties, Eagle County’s cost of living is about 21% above the state average. That calculation includes wages, which currently run more than $21,000 per year before the state average.

Hoblitzell said leisure and hospitality jobs will continue to be a major component of the county’s labor force, but he added that efforts have to continue to diversify the local economy.

“We have to think outside the resource base,” he said.

Eagle County Resiliency Department Director Erin McCuskey said answers have to come by taking a regional approach. While counties such as Eagle and Garfield have many differences, there are also plenty of commonalities, McCuskey said.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney added that residents and officials also have to look for new business opportunities. Most important, she said, is the need to be proactive.

“It takes time to build, or rebuild, a workforce,” she said.