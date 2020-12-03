Peace in powder as snowcat operator drops lawsuit targeting former guide’s book about Buffalo Pass

DENVER — The bickering between Steamboat Powdercats and a publisher of an upcoming guidebook has ended in powder-loving peace.

Author Stephen Bass and his publisher, Andy Sovick, have agreed that their upcoming guidebook for Buffalo Pass will not include the names of runs and locations used by Steamboat Powdercats, which has shepherded skiing clients around Buffalo Pass since 1983.

The snowcat operator minted those run names and argued in a lawsuit filed last month in Routt County District Court that Bass, a former guide for the company, was using proprietary information and “trade secrets” in his upcoming guidebook.

Following widespread news of the lawsuit, the guidebook author and publisher visited with the director and manager at Steamboat Powdercats and came up with a plan to replace all the names from the book, which will include an app, maps and recommendations to help snowmobile-riding skiers better access Forest Service land around Buffalo Pass.

Many of the route and location names “came about from memorable events or people in our past,” said Eric Deering, the director of Steamboat Powdercats, in a statement he emailed to The Colorado Sun.

