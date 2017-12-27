Peak season parking restrictions for Blue, Green passes in place at Vail until Jan. 3

VAIL — With peak season parking restrictions in place through Wednesday, Jan. 3, for Blue and Green parking passes, as well as peak-rate pricing for Value cards, the town of Vail offers the following tips and reminders when it comes to getting to your Vail destination:

• Leave your car at home and ride the bus. Vail has added additional outlying morning buses and additional outlying evening buses to supplement the scheduled routes. ECO regional transit is running its winter schedule, as well.

• Free parking along the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall is available daily throughout the season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with easy access to the bus stop. Additional free parking is available on selected days at Donovan Park, 1600 South Frontage Road. Visit vaileventparking.com for availability.

• Free parking is offered in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures for 90 minutes all season long, as well as free 30-minute parking for drop-off and other short-term needs on the top deck of the Village structure and the passenger drop-off in the Lionshead structure with entry and exit from East Lionshead Circle on the west side of the structure. Also, arrive after 3 p.m. for free parking in both structures until 3 a.m. seven days a week. Entries between 1 and 3 p.m. require charges.

• Blue parking passes can be used for entry into the Lionshead parking structure through Wednesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 4, the pass will also be good for entry into the Vail Village structure Monday through Thursdays until the next peak period on Monday, Jan. 15.

• Green parking passes are good for entry at Ford Park and the Soccer Field only through Wednesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 4, the pass will also be good for entry into the Lionshead parking structure Monday through Thursdays until the next peak period on Monday, Jan. 15.

• Value Cards are good for entry into the Village and Lionshead structures through Tuesday, Jan. 2; peak rates apply.

• Never drink and drive. Enter after 3 p.m. and retrieve your vehicle from the structure by 11 a.m. the next day, compliments of the town of Vail. While this service is available for exceptional circumstances, please remember to plan ahead and ride the bus, take a taxi or have a designated driver.

• Parking along the South Frontage Road will be available when the two parking structures are full. Watch the variable message signs for updates.

• On New Year's Eve, increased bus service will be in place, with Vail Transit and ECO Transit providing continuous inbound and outbound service throughout the evening. To accommodate late-night revelers returning home, outbound service will run uninterrupted throughout the evening, with the last ECO bus leaving the Vail Transportation Center at approximately 2 a.m. and the last Vail Transit bus leaving at 2:10 a.m.

The late-night ECO Transit Service will be offered for free beginning at midnight. Also, between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., service on the in-town route will be reduced from 7-minute service to every 15 minutes between the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures. Regular in-town service will resume at 6:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

For Vail transit information, call 970-479-2178 or visit vailgov.com/bus-schedules; for ECO Transit, call 970-328-3520 or visit eaglecounty.us/transit/schedules; for parking information, call 970-479-2104 or vailgov.com/parking.