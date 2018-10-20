People joined together during the Walk To End Alzheimer’s at Brush Creek Pavilion (photos) Chris DillmannOctober 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Chris DillmannOctober 20, 2018Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comResidents of Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation cheer on walkers of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, in Eagle. The morning of ...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comResidents of Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation cheer on walkers of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, in Eagle. The morning of ...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comPeople walk in the Alzheimer’s for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. The walk was about two miles.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comSigns remembering those who fought the battle with Alzheimer’s line the beginning of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, in Eagle.Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comFlowers are held in the air symbolizing the connection those have with Alzheimer’s before the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, in Eagle....Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.comPeople walk in the Alzheimer’s for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 20, at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. The walk takes place in about ...Prev of imagesNextWalk to End Alzheimer's in Eagle raises nearly $80,000 for the nonprofit Alzheimer's Foundation. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsArson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attackVail Resorts, local business groups announce Merchant Pass options for 2018-19Standoff near Breckenridge between police and armed suspectFire is burning north of Dotsero, near Sweetwater resort