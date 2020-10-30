Pet Shop – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Pet Shop

1. Fresh Tracks Pet Shop

2. Pet Spot

3. Doggie Style Grooming

Fresh Tracks Pet Shop in EagleVail is committed to promoting healthy pet diets and holistic solutions for common pet ailments. Fresh Tracks believes companion animals deserve to eat foods similar to those that they would hunt as a wild version of themselves — ones high in meat-based proteins, without corn, wheat or unknown “animal by-products.” Local home delivery and curbside pickup is available.

Owner Steve Michonski says this business is a perfect match for animal lovers like he and his wife, Deana.

“We focus on healthy and holistic care for our pets, and we strive to provide a friendly, welcoming atmosphere in the store,” he said. “With our selection of food, treats and supplements, along with grooming, self-service pet wash and personal service, we hope our shop is a second home for the valley’s dogs and cats, and a fun place for their owners.”

-Kim Fuller