Pharmacy – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Pharmacy

1. Vail Valley Pharmacy

2. City Market

3. Edwards Pharmacy

The Vail Valley Pharmacy in Edwards is so much more than just a place to get scripts filled. That’s why, yet again, locals and visitors picked it as their favorite pharmacy in the valley.

Eliza Klearman, the in-house naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, says the pharmacy is a community gathering spot where loyal customers can expect friendly, expert advice on anything related to health and wellness — as well as a recommendation for a great bottle of wine to go with dinner. Also, there are plenty of gift options, many of them from local suppliers.

“We’re all about our customers,” Klearman said. “The staff goes above and beyond just to make sure we’re friendly and caring.”

Klearman said steering shoppers to the right supplements to get their lives on track and answering questions is the essence of a community pharmacy.

“I think that people really appreciate that piece of their health,” she said. “Everybody here is very friendly, and it’s just a fun environment.”

­-Nate Peterson