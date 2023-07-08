Philadelphia Orchestra delights Bravo! Vail Musical Festival crowd with night of Beethoven at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

James Ehnes performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61 on Friday night in Vail.

Nestled between between pine trees and an Alpine garden, mountains painted in the backdrop, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater provided a perfect setting for the nature-themed sketches of Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony No. 6 Friday night in Vail.

Beethoven’s compositional inspirations flourished whenever he left the overstimulation of his adopted hometown, Vienna, for the countryside. When he penned in 1810, “For surely woods, trees and rocks produce the echo which man desires to hear,” one could easily imagine he was envisioning such a venue for the performance of this particular five-movement work.

Beethoven peppered the score with phrases like, “the hearer should be allowed to discover the situations.” On Friday, longtime Philadelphia Orchestra guest-conductor Stéphane Denève recognized the possibility of real-life sound effects enhancing the composer’s own inscriptions.

“At the end of the second movement, you will hear three ‘birds,'” Denève prepared his audience.

“You might hear more real birds,” he then quipped as song birds fluttered in the clear blue evening sky.

Denève, a familiar face to Bravo! Vail regulars, conducted the orchestra through the evening’s first portion, a performance of Beethoven’s violin concerto in D major by James Ehnes. The Juilliard graduate’s full-bodied tone never thinned as he slid into the upper positions of his “Marsick” Stradivarius of 1715, effortlessly dancing through the piece’s notoriously consistent use of the upper register.

The timpani presented the concerto’s opening five-note motif, and could be heard moving through the ensemble. As it passed from trumpet to oboe, one couldn’t help but recognize the group’s uniformity of sound, as pure and coordinated as the white tops and tuxedo jackets they wore. The French Horns were particularly clean in supporting the soloist with a bevy of exposed chords, fanfares and even a late-movement staccato run. The latter highlighted their single-instrument sound and ability to blend shortness with fullness — and always perfect accuracy — on their attacks and releases.

During Ehnes’ second-movement cadenza, a pleasant breeze swirled through the full auditorium right up to the conductor’s score. As it silently flipped five or six pages, an unaware Denève remained fixed on his soloist, seemingly joining the mesmerized audience in an enraptured trance. As Ehnes signaled the end, Denève’s eyes returned to the podium, where he calmly averted the hidden calamity and flipped back to the correct measure before the synchronized chorus of bows resolved the harmonious tension.

Later, syncopation from the winds propelled the third movement into its final stanza, and after Ehnes produced his last tone, his eyes rose to meet a standing ovation.

“Oh wonderful!” a proud audience member in section three would state emphatically after the virtuoso’s encore performance of Paganini’s Caprice No. 16. Pumping his fist as if somehow loyal to the masterful artist, he turned to his seat-mate and continued, “And…the violinist was Canadian.”

After intermission, Denève set the stage for the alfresco musical feast of the sixth symphony. To prepare listeners’ palettes for the first movement, ‘Awakening of Cheerful Feelings upon Arrival in the Country,’ he remarked, “No cell phones, no screens — just enjoying the real thing.”

While Vail’s naturally stunning backdrop makes such a request relatively easy to accommodate, sometimes its own unique culture gets in the way. Only at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater could a man wearing a Jumbo-Visma cycling kit stream stage six of the Tour de France on his phone during intermission from the front row of a Philadelphia Orchestra concert.

“Sepp Kuss fan?” he was asked in reference to the Durango-born member of the Jumbo-Visma squad.

“I’m Primož Roglič’s cousin,” came the reply. There’s an old adage out there somewhere that states: you can take the man out of the peloton, but you can’t take the peloton out of the man (or the sports story of the evening from the sports writer, I guess).

The string section’s luscious sounds created a warm sense of movement from the first downbeat. Just like in nature, where so much is happening, little violin and viola runs imaged critters scurrying along the forest floor or chickadees chasing one another from branch to branch. As the bassoon tossed a playful motif back and forth to the front row, one couldn’t help picture a pair of chipmunks playing tag underneath an aspen tree.

The aforementioned ‘birds’ chirping didn’t first come from the woodwinds, as Beethoven intended or Denève warned. The native flock swirling above the auditorium’s rafters apparently forgot to count their rests and started singing before principal flute Jeffrey Khaner and the entire section painted the scene with their moment of audible imagination.

Each phrase of the truly merry theme of the ‘Gathering of the Country Folk’ in movement three came to a head with the call of the trumpet, an instrument which didn’t have too much heavy lifting (or glory) Friday night. The darker brass colors did, however, hint at the foreboding ‘Thunderstorm’ of the fourth movement, where the basses and cellos provided the most visually attractive site of the night.

“It looks like rock and roll — hardcore metal — I don’t know, but it’s something to look at,” Denève presciently predicted of the ominous thunderclouds presented from the low strings during his pre-performance chat. Every cellist and bassist slid around the neck of their instrument with such speed and fashion that Ehnes may have felt compelled to return from the wings and prove his superiority again. Furthermore, the likes of Joseph Conyers’ intense, animated and jubilant facial expressions with each note have never been witnessed from a double-bass player.

The juxtaposition of the perfect weather in Vail with the stormy music from Beethoven was resolved without pause by the introduction of the ‘Shepherd’s Song.’ The clarinet passed the ‘happy and and thankful feelings after the storm’ feelings to the horn, which gave it to the violin before everyone joined in.

As the sun finally prepared to set, Denève turned to concertmaster David Kim during the final measure. As chordal tensions resolved, the conductor raised his chest and faced the east, his tall stature and closed eyes embodying the satisfaction all felt when Beethoven’s thoughts came to a final rest.