Phillips, Hardy take early leads in Avon

In Avon, with three town council seats up for grabs, voters have sent a message that they like the status quo with current council member Amy Phillips and Planning Commission Chair Lindsay Hardy tallying the most votes.

Russell “RJ” Andrade looks likely to take the third seat. Phillips had 834 votes as of 9 p.m., Hardy had 838, and Andrade had 756. Trailing were candidates Missy Erickson (693), Martin Golembiewski (612) and Kevin Hyatt (559).

Phillips, who was threatened with a recall in October, said Avon voters showed on Tuesday that they do not wish to recall her.

“The real story is, why is anyone giving oxygen to the recall?” Phillips said.

Hardy said she worked hard campaigning over the last few months.

“I didn’t knock on doors because of COVID,” Hardy said. “I put letters on doors … my campaign was mostly word of mouth.”

Andrade said he had an advantage in also running in 2018.

“That helped,” he said. “Although it was definitely a lot different than last time, not getting out there face to face with people as much.”

‘Nothing but great work’

Phillips said she is looking forward to serving with Hardy and Andrade, assuming the early results hold.

“I think the new council will be doing nothing but great work,” Phillips said.

Hardy said she’s excited about getting to represent her demographic — renters in their 30s who live and work in Avon.

“I think my age group is under-represented, I think renters are under-represented,” she said.

Hardy lives in Sunridge apartments, on the west end of Avon, and works in an office above Vin 48 in the town core. She says she loves walking to work, and looks forward to working on walk-ability issues in town.

“I think there’s more opportunities to get people through town, whether it be on bikes, or by bus,” she said.

Andrade said he enjoys following Avon council meetings, reading the packet materials before the council meeting takes place and digging into the issues.

“I want to show my dedication by putting the time and effort in,” he said.