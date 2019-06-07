 PHOTO GALLERY: GoPro Mountain Games day one in Vail in the books | VailDaily.com

PHOTO GALLERY: GoPro Mountain Games day one in Vail in the books

News | June 7, 2019

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The GoPro Mountain Games kicked off its annual gathering in the Vail Valley as Steep Creek kayak race was the signature event, but events ran all day. Dogs were a big part of Thurday’s lineup, with dock dogs throughout the day and a Rocky Dog Trail Run 5K. Slack and highline also drew a crowd to Solaris.

