PHOTO GALLERY: GoPro Mountain Games day one in Vail in the books
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com
The GoPro Mountain Games kicked off its annual gathering in the Vail Valley as Steep Creek kayak race was the signature event, but events ran all day. Dogs were a big part of Thurday’s lineup, with dock dogs throughout the day and a Rocky Dog Trail Run 5K. Slack and highline also drew a crowd to Solaris.
