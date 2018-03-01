 PHOTO GALLERY: Photos in the Vail Valley Feb. 18-24 | VailDaily.com

The Vail Valley received some snow, making for some fun skiing after an overall dry winter. Girls Scouts are out and about selling the famous cookies. Avon held its second-annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics in Nottingham Lake. The Talons Challenge also took place at weekend at Beaver Creek.