PHOTO GALLERY: Photos in the Vail Valley from Jan. 14-20

During the week of Jan. 14-20 in the Vail Valley people dined to a live artist at Terra Bistro, an unfortunate circumstance struck Vail and then the community rallied around it. Culinary weekend took over Beaver Creek, featuring guest chefs and lots of food and drink. Also, there was a sneak peak into what will be the newly-remodeled Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum in Vail.