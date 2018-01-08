Photo: Vail Health welcomes first baby of 2018 on Tuesday, Jan. 2

Vail's first baby of 2018 was born on Tuesday, Jan. 2, to Alejandra and Derek Lopez. Xavier Emiliano "Milo" Lopez was 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 50 centimeters at birth. Milo is home with Alejandra and Derek, and his parents have great hopes for him to become a doctor or possibly a chef. Thanks to Vail Health's Volunteer Corps for donating a gift bag of goodies for the family.