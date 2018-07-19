Photography tour of Deep Creek on Sunday, July 22, celebrates 50 years of Wild & Scenic Rivers Act

The Eagle River Watershed Council, American Rivers and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens will host a photography tour of Deep Creek on Sunday, July 22. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act, learn about rare native plants, and improve your outdoor photography skills.

Learn from and alongside Jim Pisarowicz, a renowned photographer featured in National Geographic, Time, Discover and many other publications. Travel along the canyon rim, photographing wildflowers, rare plant species and Deep Creek itself as you learn more about Wild & Scenic Rivers and Deep Creek's eligibility.

The tour will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each $40 ticket includes transportation from Dotsero to the Deep Creek overlook, lunch and photography instruction. Tickets and more information are available on the Eagle River Watershed Council's website at http://www.erwc.org or by calling 970-827-5406.