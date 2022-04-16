PHOTOS: Avon Egg Hunt draws a crowd News News | Madison RahhalSpecial to the Daily Olivia Mcabee, 8, gets a snap with the Easter Bunny at the Avon Egg Hunt Saturday at Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Lily Ann, age 3, plays in a bouncy castle at the Avon Egg Hunt at Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Andrea Remos and Jimena De La Cruz pose in front of "The Hunt is On!" sign at the Avon Egg Hunt in Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Metztli Galvez, age 15 months, hunts for eggs Saturday at Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Children charge out of the gate Saturday to collect eggs filled with treats at Nottingham Park in Avon. Saturday’s Avon Egg Hunt featured some 10,000 eggs for kids along with a petting zoo, a coloring contest, a jelly bean guessing contest, a balloon artist, face painters, a craft station and bouncy houses. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Eggs are everywhere Saturday at Nottingham Park in Avon. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Alessandra Guerrero, age 3, feeds goats at the petting zoo Saturday at the Avon Egg Hunt in Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Balloon artist Robert Wagner makes a balloon animal for Zelly Faeder, age 4, at the Avon Egg Hunt in Nottingham Park. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate