 Photos: Battle Mountain, Red Canyon graduates finish strong | VailDaily.com
Photos: Battle Mountain, Red Canyon graduates finish strong

Nate Peterson
  

Kamryn Davis gives the senior message at Red Canyon World Academy Class of 2022 commencement Friday at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott. (Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily)
Graduates walk down the aisle starting the Red Canyon World Academy Class of 2022 commencement Friday at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott. (Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily)
Graduates receive their diplomas at the Red Canyon World Academy Class of 2022 commencement Friday at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
The Battle Mountain graduation took place Friday at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Decorated caps are a quintessential aspect of graduation as shown by the Battle Mountain mascot at the 2022 graduation Friday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Daniel Spotheim speaks at Battle Mountain's commencement Friday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Battle Mountain High School Valedictorian Elliott Robert Jarnot speaks at the graduation Friday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

 

