PHOTOS: Bear in West Vail leaves unwelcome scat after eating local’s crab apple tree

Vail Daily reader Michael Smith sent in these photos of a “200-pound” black bear that “mangled” his crab apple trees in West Vail, leaving him with a wheelbarrow full of crab apple scat.

“He has been running around the neighborhood for the last two week[s]. Arosa and Chamonix,” Smith said in an email to the Vail Daily.

Michael Smith | Special to the Daily

​​​​​”Today, bears share space with a rapidly growing human population. Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources. If they find food near homes, camp​grounds, vehicles, or communities, they’ll come back for more,” the Colorado Parks & Wildlife website says.

For more information about living with bears, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/bears.