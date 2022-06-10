PHOTOS: Best of Thursday and Friday action at the GoPro Mountain Games Dogs on the trail, slackline stars and live music at The Amp crank up the action in Vail News News | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Rocky Dog Trail Run Kynan Waggoner and his dog Wally celebrate after finishing the Rocky Dog Trail Run during the GoPro Mountain Games on Thursday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail DailyRocky Dog Trail Run Heather Larsen of Springdale, Utah, shows off her skills at the Slackline Show during the GoPro Mountain Games over at the Kayak Hole at the International Bridge in Vail Village. She and the other slackline pros will hold classes and more shows throughout the rest of the games. | Ben Roof/For the Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061122-3-1 Twiddle plays the first night of music for the GoPro Mountain Games at the Gerald F. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail. Music continues through Saturday. | Chris Dillmann/Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061122-2 Ryan Huck and Caleb Maloney charge hard during Pacifico Raft Cross for the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. Teams of two battled two others in a heat to try and get to the finals. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)MountainGames-VDN-061122-4 Sergey Lakhno competes in the first round of mens qualifying for the North American Cup Vail during the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. Finals are today by Gondola One. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)MountainGames-VDN-061122 Support Local JournalismDonate