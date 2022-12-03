 PHOTOS: Birds of Prey World Cup festivities get cranked up at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Birds of Prey World Cup festivities get cranked up at Beaver Creek

Chris Dillmann
  

Blink 90210 rocks out Saturday in the village at Beaver Creek as snow falls during Beers of Prey.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
Sarah and Joe Kasper from Chicago and Melissa and Jon Henson from Minnesota enjoy a couple of cold ones Saturday at Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
Travis Ganong, of the United States, skis through the Brink section during the Xfinity Birds of Prey Men’s FIS Ski World Cup Downhill race Saturday in Beaver Creek. Ganong finshed 27th with a time of 1:44.30.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
James Crawford of Canada flies down the downhill course during the Xfinity Birds of Prey Saturday in Beaver Creek.
Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

