PHOTOS: Carving up the corduroy, Chris Anthony digs deep in Vail’s China Bowl
Chris Anthony — a Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame member, world extreme skiing veteran, Warren Miller featured athlete and leader of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project — enjoyed some turns Friday in China Bowl with friends and photographers Richie Graham and Bo Bridges.
“The grooming team has done an amazing job this season of creating fresh carpet all over the mountain,” Anthony told the Vail Daily in an email ahead of this weekend’s snow storm that left multiple inches at Vail and Beaver Creek.
“Just me out with my two friends that always have their cameras with them,” Anthony said of the day.
Follow the photographers
- Richie Graham: @RichieGrahamphoto
- Bo Bridges: @bobridges
