PHOTOS: Crowds pack Vail for Fourth of July festivities News News | 5 min ago Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Vail's Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team shows off its skills during the annual Vail America's Day parade Tuesday in Vail. The team has performed for decades around the world.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Stilt walkers greet the crowd during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Crowds line the parade route through Vail Village Tuesday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Pickleball takes place during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Festive attire was in abundance during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Trending - News Judge grants Vail immediate possession of Vail Resorts’ owned site in East Vail Jul 3, 2023 Fourth of July fireworks are back in Eagle County. Here’s where to find them. Jun 28, 2023 Eagle County man facing 2-8 years for assaulting a police officer in Avon Jul 1, 2023 Burglary suspect arrested after hours-long manhunt in Avon Jul 3, 2023 Boulder runner’s last minute decision to contest the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb pays off Jul 1, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate