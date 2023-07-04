YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Crowds pack Vail for Fourth of July festivities

Chris Dillmann
  

Vail's Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team shows off its skills during the annual Vail America's Day parade Tuesday in Vail. The team has performed for decades around the world.
Stilt walkers greet the crowd during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.
Crowds line the parade route through Vail Village Tuesday in Vail.
Pickleball takes place during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.
Festive attire was in abundance during the Vail America Days parade Tuesday in Vail.
