 PHOTOS: Dogs, climbers, crowds aplenty on Saturday at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Dogs, climbers, crowds aplenty on Saturday at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail

Chris Dillmann
  

Howard Grotts of Durango gets air during first wave of the Oakley XC Mountain Bike race for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. The race had a 5.5 mile loop with 1,000 feet elevation gain on Vail Mountain. Grotts took second in the Pro Men category.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Maxwell Steinmetz pushing hard through the end of the Down River SUP Sprint for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)
Elena Bethmann and Hallie Jaeger enjoying the final leg of the Pacifico River R2 Raft Sprint for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)
Vinyasa and Vibe led by Willow Murphy with vibes by DJ Pippen in the Zen Zone for GoPro Mountain Games Saturday at Ford Park. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)
Freestyle kayakers get inverted during the Men’s Semifinals at the Optimum Nutrition Kayak Freestyle Semi Finals for GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail.
