PHOTOS: Dogs, climbers, crowds aplenty on Saturday at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail News News | just now Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Howard Grotts of Durango gets air during first wave of the Oakley XC Mountain Bike race for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. The race had a 5.5 mile loop with 1,000 feet elevation gain on Vail Mountain. Grotts took second in the Pro Men category.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Maxwell Steinmetz pushing hard through the end of the Down River SUP Sprint for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)GoProPhotos-VDN-061123-2 Elena Bethmann and Hallie Jaeger enjoying the final leg of the Pacifico River R2 Raft Sprint for the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)GoProPhotos-VDN-061123-3 Vinyasa and Vibe led by Willow Murphy with vibes by DJ Pippen in the Zen Zone for GoPro Mountain Games Saturday at Ford Park. (Madison Rahhal/Courtesy Photo)GoProPhotos-VDN-061123-4 Freestyle kayakers get inverted during the Men's Semifinals at the Optimum Nutrition Kayak Freestyle Semi Finals for GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail.GoProPhotos-VDN-061123-5