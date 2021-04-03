 PHOTOS: Easter Bunny makes appearance in Vail during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt | VailDaily.com
Barry Eckhaus
Special to the Daily
The Vail Recreation District hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday for ages 2-10 and their families, a scavenger hunt taking the kids to participating businesses throughout Vail Village collecting goodies and prizes.
Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily
Chad Young with the Vail Rec District hands out bags of treats at the final stop of the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday in Vail Village.
Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily
Syilvia and Lachlan Teaver, of West Vail, inspect their bags from the scavenger hunt on Saturday.
Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily
Jerrica Miller hands out clues to the Vail Recreation District annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily
The Easter Bunny hands out gifts and waves to kids during the annual Vail Recreation District Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday through Vail Village.
Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily

