PHOTOS: Flooding causes closures in Hayden

Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flood water from Dry Creek surrounds this home at the corner of Washington Ave. and Sixth Street in downtown Hayden Thursday, April 13, 2023. The high waters also closed the bridge that carries traffic from U.S. 40 over Dry Creek.which was closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Flooding caused a closure of a large part of U.S. Highway 40 between Steamboat Springs and Craig on Thursday, April 13, as well as closing streets, parks and schools in Hayden.

Jordan Worden uses a shovel to clear a path for water to drain on Fourth Street in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water from Dry Creek runs under a bridge where the creek intersects with U.S. Highway 40 on April, 13, 2023. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation brought in an excavator ready to remove any debris that might block the water flow.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water stands around a home of Fourth Street in downtown Hayden Thursday, April 13, 2023. Due to heavy spring runoff, large sections of the town were flooded while the bridge that carries traffic over Dry Creek was closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT also closed a large portion of U.S. Highway 40 between Steamboat Springs and Craig.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Swelled by spring runoff, Dry Creek causes flooding in Hayden early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Floodwater surrounds a home at the corner of Sixth St. and Lincoln Ave. in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parked recreational vehicles are partially submerged Thursday, April 13, as Dry Creek causes flooding in Hayden.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Flooding in and around Hayden prompted park, school and street closures on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The bridge on the west side of town seemed to be the epicenter of the flooding.
Amanda Sundberg/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding caused closures in and around Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Special to the Daily
Hayden residents help fill sand bags at the Hayden Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo
Dry Creek in Hayden caused widespread flooding issues in Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A swollen Dry Creek is nearly up to the bottom of the bridge on South Poplar Street in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in Hayden has shut down U.S. Highway 40 from Craig to Steamboat Springs on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Dry Creek has jumped its banks, leading to flooding in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding at the bridge over Dry Creek on the west end of Hayden shut down U.S. Highway 40 early Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Dry Creek Park in Hayden is closed due to flooding on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Amanda Sundberg/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in Hayden is concentrated on the west side of town near Dry Creek on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo
