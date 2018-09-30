Photos from the Rockshox Enduro on Sunday. Sept. 30, for the Outlier Offroad Festival (Photo Gallery)

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Riders wait to start the third stage of the Rockshox Enduro for the Outlier Offroad Festival Sunday, Sept. 30, in Vail. The weekend-long mountain bike...
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Dalton Glenn rips down Strawberry Lane during the final stages of the Rockshox Enduro for the Outlier Offroad Festival Sunday, Sept. 30, on Vail Mount...
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Brennan Lawrence rips down Strawberry Lane during the final stages of the Rockshox Enduro for the Outlier Offroad Festival Sunday, Sept. 30, on Vail M...
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Emma Dunn rips down Bailey's Bailout during the final stages of the Rockshox Enduro for the Outlier Offroad Festival Sunday, Sept. 30, on Vail Mountai...