 PHOTOS: GoPro Mountain Games concludes its 20th anniversary | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: GoPro Mountain Games concludes its 20th anniversary

News News |

Participants charge up Pepi's Face for the Pepi's Face-Off on Sunday.
Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo
Emily Block, of Eagle, comes around some of the last couple switchbacks on the single track during the Oakley XC Mountain Bike race during GoPro Mountain Games.
Ben Roof/Special to the Daily
Pro kayaker Dane Jackson survives the attack of the 8-ballers at the GoPro Mountain Games Pacifico 8-Ball Kayak Sprint on Gore Creek in Vail Village on Sunday.
Barry Eckhaus/Special to the Daily
The Mountain House disc golf tournament wrapped up its third day of competition Sunday at Maloit Park.
Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo
A large crowd gathered for the GMC Kayak Freestyle final on Saturday evening.
John Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism