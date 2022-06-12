PHOTOS: GoPro Mountain Games concludes its 20th anniversary News News | Participants charge up Pepi's Face for the Pepi's Face-Off on Sunday.Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo Emily Block, of Eagle, comes around some of the last couple switchbacks on the single track during the Oakley XC Mountain Bike race during GoPro Mountain Games.Ben Roof/Special to the Daily Pro kayaker Dane Jackson survives the attack of the 8-ballers at the GoPro Mountain Games Pacifico 8-Ball Kayak Sprint on Gore Creek in Vail Village on Sunday. Barry Eckhaus/Special to the Daily The Mountain House disc golf tournament wrapped up its third day of competition Sunday at Maloit Park. Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo A large crowd gathered for the GMC Kayak Freestyle final on Saturday evening. John Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo Support Local JournalismDonate