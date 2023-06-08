 PHOTOS: GoPro Mountain Games fire up in Vail with dogs, paddlers, swag and more | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: GoPro Mountain Games fire up in Vail with dogs, paddlers, swag and more

News News |

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Raft Vikings, Cody Birk and Nate Dumais, rip down Gore Creek Thursday in the Pacifico Gore IV Raft Challenge in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The 9-Ball Silverbacks, John Seelig and Matt Norfleet, charge out of the gate Thursday in the Pacifico Gore IV Raft Challenge for the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail. The race began in the village and ended in West Vail.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
Turntable Revue plays the Mountains of Music stage at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Thursday during the first day of the GoPro Mountain Games. The weekend is full of music.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Omar Alvarez speaks at the CoLab about guiding blind climber Rafa Jaime to the top of Mount Everest at the GoPro Mountain Games Thursday in Vail. Jaime wasn’t feeling well and wasn’t able to make the trip but Alvarez spoke on the experience leading someone who is blind to the top of the tallest mountain in the world.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism