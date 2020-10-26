Photos: Massive snowstorm socks Eagle County
Colorado desperately needed moisture and Mother Nature delivered in a big way with a massive snowstorm arriving Sunday afternoon that blanketed Eagle County into Monday.
By 9 p.m. Sunday, nearly 9 inches of snow had fallen in Vail.
Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann captured these images of the first big dump of the season.
