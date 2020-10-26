Photos: Massive snowstorm socks Eagle County

People check out the fresh snow Monday in Vail Village. The forecast calls for more seasonable weather by the end of the week.

Colorado desperately needed moisture and Mother Nature delivered in a big way with a massive snowstorm arriving Sunday afternoon that blanketed Eagle County into Monday.

By 9 p.m. Sunday, nearly 9 inches of snow had fallen in Vail.

Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann captured these images of the first big dump of the season.

Seasons collide Monday in Vail. The storm came in wet, which left roads slippery Sunday night into Monday morning.

Patrick Hunter shovels the deck of El Segundo Monday in Vail. Businesses that are still open are still benefiting from people bumming around the village.

Snow guns fire at the base of Gondola One Monday in Vail. The cold temperatures are allowing the resort to fire up the guns in anticipation of opening day.

Bikes sit with a new layer of snow Monday in EagleVail.

