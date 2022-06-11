 PHOTOS: Peak fun in Vail as Mountain Games rolls into the weekend | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Peak fun in Vail as Mountain Games rolls into the weekend

Chris Dillmann
  

Gov't Mule performs during the second night of concerts during the GoPro Mountain Games Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Kerry Scott, Autumn Lloyd of Rock Warriors, and Paloma Slowik gracefully tackle the North American Cup Vail Women’s Qualifying Round for the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
Local yoga teachers at Gravity Haus and Dryland Vail, Kim Fuller and Bobby L’Heureux, lead Apres Yoga at the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
Father-daughter-duo Madison and Devin Archer cheer each other on into the final stretch of the Pacifico Down River R2 Raft Sprint during the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
A dog gives its best effort at the Orijen DockDogs Outdoor Big Air Competition at the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
