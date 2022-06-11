PHOTOS: Peak fun in Vail as Mountain Games rolls into the weekend News News | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Gov't Mule performs during the second night of concerts during the GoPro Mountain Games Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Kerry Scott, Autumn Lloyd of Rock Warriors, and Paloma Slowik gracefully tackle the North American Cup Vail Women’s Qualifying Round for the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061222-1 Local yoga teachers at Gravity Haus and Dryland Vail, Kim Fuller and Bobby L’Heureux, lead Apres Yoga at the GoPro Mountain Games Friday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061222-3 Father-daughter-duo Madison and Devin Archer cheer each other on into the final stretch of the Pacifico Down River R2 Raft Sprint during the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061222-2 A dog gives its best effort at the Orijen DockDogs Outdoor Big Air Competition at the GoPro Mountain Games Saturday in Vail. | Madison Rahhal/For the Vail DailyMountainGames-VDN-061222-5 Support Local JournalismDonate