 PHOTOS: President Biden’s visit to Eagle County | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: President Biden’s visit to Eagle County

Chris Dillmann
  

Joe Biden shakes the hand of Robert Scheuer, 99, a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division, after signing the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument into effect Wednesday at Camp Hale above Red Cliff.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper speaks at Wednesday’s signing of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument at Camp Hale. The former U.S. Army training ground housed more than 15,000 soldiers during the height of its existence.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
President Joe Biden congratulates Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet at the signing of the Camp Hale -Continental Divide National Monument Wednesday at Camp Hale. The Biden administration is protecting more than 225,000 acres in Colorado.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Media from around the country covers Wednesday’s festivities at Camp Hale.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse talks during the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument signing ceremony Wednesday at Camp Hale.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

