 PHOTOS: Pride in the Park draws a crowd to show up and show out in Avon | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Pride in the Park draws a crowd to show up and show out in Avon

News News |

Chris Dillmann
  

The Pride Parade begins Saturday during the Pride in the Park at Nottingham Park in Avon. The day featured booths, drag shows, live music and a parade.
Chris Dillman/Vail Daily
Performers entertain the crowd during the Out and Proud Drag Show during Pride in the Park Saturday in Avon.
Chris Dillman/Vail Daily
Fuzzy struts the stage during the Pawshion Show for Mountain Pride’s Pride in the Park Saturday in Avon. Animals were dressed up in unique costumes for the event.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
G-Flip performs during Mountain Pride’s Pride in the Park Saturday in Avon. They were the closing act of a day’s worth of events.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
People pose in front of one of the photo stations for Pride in the Park Saturday in Avon.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism