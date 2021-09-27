Photos: Readers share images of the Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne News News | Taylor Sienkiewicz tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com Flames from the Ptarmigan Fire are seen on U.S. Forest Service land near Silverthorne on Monday, Sept. 27. Evacuation orders have been issued. Jeff Scroggins/Courtesy photo A plane drops fire retardant onto the Ptarmigan Fire. Will Yahr/Courtesy photo Ptarmigan Fire flames are seen from Silverthorne. Joe Staley/Courtesy photo An air tanker makes a slurry drop on the Ptarmigan Fire. Joe Staley/Courtesy photo Smoke from the Ptarmigan Fire is seen from Swan Mountain Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. Julieanne Gilchrist/Courtesy photo Firefighting on the Ptarmigan Fire is seen through aspen leaves. Todd Ulmer/Courtesy photo The ground smolders from the Ptarmigan Fire on Monday, Sept. 27. Trevor Rhodes/Courtesy photo The Ptarmigan Fire is pictured after sunset. Shane Nance/Courtesy photo Support Local JournalismDonate