Photos: Readers share images of the Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne

Flames from the Ptarmigan Fire are seen on U.S. Forest Service land near Silverthorne on Monday, Sept. 27. Evacuation orders have been issued.
Jeff Scroggins/Courtesy photo
A plane drops fire retardant onto the Ptarmigan Fire.
Will Yahr/Courtesy photo
Ptarmigan Fire flames are seen from Silverthorne.
Joe Staley/Courtesy photo
An air tanker makes a slurry drop on the Ptarmigan Fire.
Joe Staley/Courtesy photo
Smoke from the Ptarmigan Fire is seen from Swan Mountain Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.
Julieanne Gilchrist/Courtesy photo
Firefighting on the Ptarmigan Fire is seen through aspen leaves.
Todd Ulmer/Courtesy photo
The ground smolders from the Ptarmigan Fire on Monday, Sept. 27.
Trevor Rhodes/Courtesy photo
The Ptarmigan Fire is pictured after sunset.
Shane Nance/Courtesy photo

 

