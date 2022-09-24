 PHOTOS: Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle Ranch brings out participants, dogs and smiles | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle Ranch brings out participants, dogs and smiles

Saturday's charity walk in Eagle brings out a crowd to help raise money to find a cure

Helmut Fricker plays the accordian and sings Saturday in Eagle Ranch as volunteers and other community members grab coffee and pastries before the start of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
Volunteers hand out symbolic flowers to walkers Saturday in Eagle Ranch. Each color represents a different connection to Alzheimer’s.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
Employees from the Gypsum Ace Hardware provide breakfast tacos and homemade cinnamon rolls as well as coffee to people attending Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
The Battle Mountain High School Dance Team kicks off the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in Eagle Ranch. The walk looped down the Brush Creek Open Space around the Medical Center then down past the Capitol Theatre.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
Of course, dogs were more than welcome to participate.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
