Photos: Toddler Art Show

The Vail Child Developmental Center in Avon recently held its second annual Toddler Art Show. Nearly 30 local artists, ages 1 to 2-and-a-half, created art in a variety of mediums, showcasing their sweet creations in a setting similar to many local art galleries; complete with appetizers and a tasty lemonade. Throughout 2018, the toddler classes have been hard at work, creating and exploring artistic expressions with a diverse array of materials. Classroom teachers Jeaninne, Lupe, Monse and Mikaela have been working closely with the student-artists to help spur their creative juices. Most projects were based on a theme and created individually; others were a team or class effort. A volcano and dinosaur cave made with Play Doh, watercolors making use of shaving cream, recyclables, corn syrup, twigs, flowers, rocks, flour, tiles and corn syrup were all in the mix. The artists even helped bake a cake in celebration of their show.